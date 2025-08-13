LOGIN
Former Mali PM Choguel Maiga arrested, arrest linked to public funds misuse case

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 15:35 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 15:35 IST
Former Mali Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been arrested in connection with a public funds misuse case. Authorities are investigating allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure.

