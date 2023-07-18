Former Kerala CM & veteran INC leader Oommen Chandy passes away

India veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy who served as Chief Minister of the southern state of Kerala twice has died. Chandy who was 79 breathed his last at a private Hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. The leader had been suffering from throat cancer for quite some time now and chose to stay in Bengaluru, Karnataka since last November. The government of Kerala has declared a public holiday in his memory today, following this two-day period of mourning will be observed.