Former Commissioner of New York city police dept., Bernard Kerik speaks on 9/11 attacks

Sep 04, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Commissioner of New York city police dept., Bernard Kerik spoke to WION on 9/11 attacks. 'Í lost 23 people from my dept during 9/11 attacks.' He also blamed President Biden for the present Afghan crisis.
