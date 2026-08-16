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Former Bengal deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found dead at TMC office in Birbhum

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:46 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:46 IST
Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee was found dead at a TMC party office in Birbhum's Rampurhat on Sunday morning. Police recovered a purported suicide note from the scene, though its authenticity hasn't been independently verified. Banerjee, a five-time MLA who once held ministerial portfolios under Mamata Banerjee's government, had lost his Rampurhat seat to BJP in this year's Assembly elections. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

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