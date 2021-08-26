Former Afghan interpreter Hamidullah Ehsan seeks to rescue sister

Aug 26, 2021, 12:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Weeks before the Taliban took over Kabul, the former American interpreter, Hamidullah Ehsan managed to get his mother and two siblings out of a conflict-ridden nation. But one of his sister, her baby, and husband are still in Kabul.
