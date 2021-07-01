Forget-me-not: London palace's garden redesigned for Diana statue

Jul 01, 2021, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A favourite spot of the late Princess Diana, the Sunken Garden at her former London home Kensington Palace has been redesigned to house a statue in her honour to be unveiled on Thursday (July 1) by her sons, Princes William and Harry.
