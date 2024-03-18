Forest fire in China's Sichuan | Fossil fuel subsidies amplify climate crisis

Here we bring to you WION's climate tracker that showcases climate stories from across the globe: Forest fires raging in Southwest China Sichuan Province. About 3,400 people have been evacuated and rescuers have been rushed to combat the fires in the mountainous area. Sudden strong winds cause the Wildfire to spread quickly over multiple mountain ridges in several directions resulting in the formation of three major fire sites. Global fossil fuel subsidies hit a staggering $7 trillion in 2022. But as the world transitions towards a more sustainable future, the question now arises: is it time to stop subsiding this carbon culprit? Watch to know more!