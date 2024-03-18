Foreign students at Gujarat University attacked during prayers, MEA says 2 people arrested

India on Sunday said the Gujarat government is taking strict action against the perpetrators of violence at a university in Ahmedabad. Two foreign students sustained injuries in the attack. The Ahmedabad police said it arrested Two Men and are looking for other suspects. An external Affairs Ministry spokesperson wrote on X that one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital. Two students one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan were hospitalized after they were beaten up at the University's hostel on Saturday. Watch to know more!