Following the visit of India's National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit China from January 26-27 to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss key regional and global issues between the two nations.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China for bilateral talks on January 26-27
