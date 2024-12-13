The stunning fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria thrust several rebel groups and foreign powers into the spotlight as they vie for control and influence. Watch for more details!
Foreign Powers & Rebels Vie for Control Over Syria
Advertisment
The stunning fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria thrust several rebel groups and foreign powers into the spotlight as they vie for control and influence. Watch for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.