Ford to layoff 3,000 employees in US, Canada, India to get competitive in electric vehicle market

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ford plans to cut 3,000 jobs across the US, Canada and India, the automaker said in a letter to employees, describing the reductions as part of a "reshaping" to get more competitive in the electric vehicle (EV) market.
