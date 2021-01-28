For one survivor, Holocaust memories exist only in faded photos

For some survivors of the Holocaust, the vow of "never forget" takes on a special meaning when they have only faded memories, or none at all, of parents they lost as young children. Leah Nebenzahl was a baby when her parents, Pipha and Zvi Herschman, were murdered in Nazi-occupied Poland. The stories and photos of Jewish youngsters, many of them orphans like Leah who were placed in seven children's homes for survivors in Europe after the war, are part of a new online exhibition - "My Lost Childhood" - by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust museum.