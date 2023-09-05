Food we eat responsible for 1/3rd of human-made emissions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Did you know that your food choices can actually impact climate change? It turns out what's on our plates may be fuelling a crisis of global proportions. A recent study says that the food we consume is responsible for one-third of all human-made greenhouse gas emissions.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos