Floridians wade through flooded streets following Idalia landfall

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
On August 30, Hurricane Idalia barreled into Florida at the rate of a speeding train, slicing trees in half, ripping off hotel roofs, and turning little cars into boats. After that, the hurricane swept into Georgia as a still-potent storm that flooded roads and forced locals to seek higher ground.

