Florida shooting: Fight between two groups escalated to shooting, 2 killed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Gun violence has gripped the United States once again. Two people are dead and 18 injured after fighting between two groups turned into a deadly shooting in Tampa, Florida State days after a gunman killed 18 people in the state of Maine. The incident took place during Halloween festivities as the area has several bars and clubs and at the time of the shooting, there were a lot of late-night partygoers in the area.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos