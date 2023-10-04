Flash floods in Sikkim after cloudburts, atleast 23 Armymen missing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The cloudburst occurred over Lhonak Lake in Sikkim. Cloudburst caused a sudden rise in the water level of river Teesta. The incident triggered flash floods in Sikkim. As many as 23 Army personnel have been reported missing.

