Flash flooding paralyzes NYC subways, disrupts flights across tri-state area

Torrential storms slammed the tri‑state region late Monday, dumping up to 7 inches of rain, triggering flash flood warnings and a state of emergency in new jersey. chaotic scenes include flooded subways in New York, submerged highways, and dozens of high‑water rescues—one rescue in scotch plains, nj was caught on camera. flights grounded, trains suspended, and homes evacuated amid growing climate concerns. stay safe and informed.