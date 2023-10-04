Flash flood warnings issued across states in Australia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Faced with a skewed rainfall this year, Australia has recorded its driest September since records began in 1900. The data has surfaced even as uncontrollable bush fires are raging in Victoria and new South Wales. The meteorological office has also warned of flash floods in the regions later this week.

