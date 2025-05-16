Published: May 16, 2025, 17:05 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 17:05 IST
Gravitas May 16, 2025, 17:05 IST
First Russia-Ukraine Talks in 3 Years Begin Amid Fierce Fighting
For the first time in three years, Russia and Ukraine have opened low-level talks. The first round, held in Turkey, ended with no apparent signs of progress. Meanwhile, intense fighting continues on the frontlines, with Moscow claiming new territorial gains. As both diplomacy and warfare unfold in parallel, the stakes remain dangerously high.