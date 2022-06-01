First funerals held for victims of Texas elementary school shooting

Published: Jun 01, 2022, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The grieving town of Uvalde, Texas, began to hold funerals Tuesday for the first of the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death May 24 by a teenage gunman who barged into their elementary school armed with an assault rifle.
Read in App