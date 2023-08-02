First Drive | Honda Elevate — a worthy rival to other compact SUVs? | WION Pitstop

It is late to the market, but Honda Cars India has finally decided to make a comeback in the highly popular and populated compact SUV/crossover segment with its Elevate. The compact crossover will go on sale in India during the upcoming festive season, and it will take on likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The Honda Elevate flaunts a conventional, boxy SUV-like shape and has a ground clearance of 220mm - the highest in its segment. Under the hood is a 121 PS, 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with options of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox. The Elevate gets most of the features that you'd expect, including a touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof. The list of safety features has been extended with the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, which combines adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and collision mitigation, among the other features. But how good is the Honda Elevate to drive on Indian roads? Let's explore in this video.