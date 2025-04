Tensions Escalate in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Encounters Unfold. Security forces engage in gunfights with terrorists in Bandipora, Udhampur, and Kulgam. The operations come amid a massive manhunt following the Pahalgam terror attack. A house belonging to suspected LeT terrorists linked to the attack was also destroyed in blasts. Top security officials, including Gen Upendra Dwivedi, review the security situation with J&K LG.