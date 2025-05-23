Finland Backs Early Conclusion Of India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Highlights Growing Ties With India

Finland has backed for early conclusion of India, European Union Free Trade Agreement even as it has pointed to growing trading ties with India. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at Finland foreign ministry, Jarnk Syrjälä, said, 'The trading relationship between Finland and India is poised for a breakthrough'