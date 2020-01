A Sudanese court has sentenced 29 intelligence officers to death for the torture and killing of a teacher. Ahmad Al-Khair's case drew widespread attention in Sudan, and his killing fuelled the protests against the 75-year-old Bashir. A huge crowd rallied outside the court in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, to hear the verdict. #SudanCourt #Sudan #AhmadAlKhairMurder