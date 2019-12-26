FinePrint: Indian origin Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh joins anti-CAA voices

Reactions have been coming in from across the world ever since India had passed the Citizenship Amendment act. Indian origin Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh had also joined the chorus of anti-CAA voices. He criticised the CAA act and said that it is wrong and should be denounced. He wrote on Twitter: "The Indian government's new Citizenship Amendment Law purposely discriminates Muslims & other minority communities. It is wrong & should be denounced. At a time of rising hate & polarization, governments should work to unite people, not divide them". #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CAA #CAAProtest #JagmeetSingh