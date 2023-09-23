Financial giants face US Regulator's heat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced settlements with Goldman Sachs Group and Citadel Securities, in cases relating to mislabeling of millions of deals. Goldman agreed to pay a 6 million fee for misreporting at least 163 million trades over ten years. Citadel Securities was fined 7 million dollars when it was revealed that short sales had been mislabeled as longs due to a coding mistake.

