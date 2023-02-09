Fiji Deputy PM says India provides leadership to Global South, bats for Indo Pacific

Pitching for strong ties with India, Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Chand Prasad has said that his country would like to "strengthen the relationship, we want a meaningful, deeper engagement". This is the first high-level visit from Fiji following the formation of the new Government under Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in December 2022. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, " India is a global power... India provides leadership to the global south and within the Indo Pacific strategy, India has an important role and Fiji on the other hand is the hub of the Pacific." During India visit, he held talks with EAM Jaishankar, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and attended the first India Energy Week (IEW) 2023. Visit of Deputy Prime Minister Prasad comes a few days before the 12th World Hindi Conference which will be jointly hosted by India and Fiji in Nadi, Fiji, from 15-17 February 2023.