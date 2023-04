Sudan is still burning as people are forced to flee in thousands. The in- fighting is showing no signs of weaning off, despite the announcement of two ceasefires. R-s-f leader general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has said that he was ready to implement a three-day truce over Eid, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and will start on Friday or Saturday. The word from the Sudanese army is still awaited...