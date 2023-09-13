Fighting between secular Fatah & Islamist groups in Lebanon | World At War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Clashes broke out on the 7th of September in a restive Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon. The refugee camp, Ain al-Hilweh, was rocked by deadly fighting just weeks ago, in which at least 13 people had died. In the fresh fighting between Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's secular Fatah movement and Islamist militants, at least 20 people were wounded. The fighting also prompted hundreds of residents, from the camp and its surrounding areas, to flee. An uneasy truce had been in place since 3rd of August but with the recent outbreak of fighting, the camp is once again on the edge.

