Fighter review: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film soars high despite predictability

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand takes a copious amount of inspiration from the Top Gun Series and creates Fighter. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover - the film is the story of a group of fighter pilots who are trained by the Indian Air Force for a special mission. A lot of chest-thumping patriotism, some tokenism, and an underdog lead- Fighter has all the elements that are needed for a nationalist film. So is it the perfect watch for this Republic Day weekend? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.