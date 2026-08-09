/FIFA denies Daily Telegraph's allegations against Infantino

FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, have issued a fierce denial against explosive allegations published by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.The newspaper reported that a six-figure exit package was paid by UEFA to a female employee who was allegedly in a relationship with Infantino during his tenure as the European governing body's general secretary. In response, a FIFA spokesperson stated that the claims are "categorically untrue" and slammed any insinuations of misconduct as defamatory.