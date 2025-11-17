LOGIN
FIFA 2026: Fernandes and Neves Score Hat-Tricks, Ronaldo Suspended for Key Match

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 18:38 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 18:38 IST
In an exciting match, Fernandes and Neves scored hat-tricks, while team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended. Their outstanding performance led the team to a dominant victory.

