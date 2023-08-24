FIDE Chess World Cup: India's Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen in Game 2

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
The second game of the FIDE World Cup final between India's 18-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa and world number one Magnus Carlsen has also ended in a draw. The winner of this title clash will now be decided in a tiebreak today.

