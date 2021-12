The Ferrari Portofino M, which features the legendary ‘M’ suffix, for Modificata, in its name, is the evolution of the Ferrari Portofino. It features a slew of new technologies and design features, most notably an F1-inspired 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a five-position Manettino, an absolute first for a Ferrari GT convertible. We took it for a drive, and here is how it went.