/FED’s inflation worry deepens, rate hike fears return

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:46 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:46 IST
The US Federal reserve is becoming increasingly worried that inflation may not fall back to its 2 percent target, and that could mean higher interest rates for longer. Minutes from the fed’s July 28th and 29th meeting show several policymakers were ready to raise rates, while many others said a hike could become necessary if inflation fails to decline. The key question now: will the fed keep rates steady, or start raising them again?