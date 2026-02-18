/Fears Of Renewed Civil War In Ethiopia | Massive Troop Mobilisation Reported

Fresh concerns are emerging over a possible return to conflict in Ethiopia, following reports of large-scale mobilisation by Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan troops. The developments raise fears that tensions between Addis Ababa and the Tigray region could spiral into renewed civil war. Observers warn that another outbreak of violence would have devastating humanitarian and regional consequences across the Horn of Africa. What is driving the latest mobilisation? And how fragile is the current peace arrangement? We analyse the situation and its broader implications.