/Fearing Iranian attack Trump leaves UK Base | Missiles put NATO hubs in target

In an unprecedented escalation, the United States has abruptly pulled all twelve B-1B Lancer strategic bombers out of RAF Fairford following arrests over a suspected sabotage plot tied to Iranian intelligence. With Iran already proving a 4,000-kilometre missile capability during strikes toward Diego Garcia, Western military planners realise that European air hubs are no longer out of range. Our next story explains the range of Iranian missiles and the rising threat perception across NATO.