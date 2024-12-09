Ahmed Al-Shara the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham addressed a cheering crowd at the iconic Umayyad mosque in Damascus after the fall of Bashar Al Assad in Syria. Watch in for more details!
Fear Rise Over Resurgence Of Extremist Groups
