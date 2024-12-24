Andrew Dressler, Managing Director, FDI, Berlin, Discusses The Evolving Landscape Of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) In This WION’s Exclusive Interview. From The Heightened Global Interest In Attracting FDI To The Growing Influence Of Geopolitics On Industrial Policies, Dressler Highlights Key Trends. The Interview Also Explores The Role Of OECD Countries As Major FDI Sources And The Impact Of Political Uncertainty, Including The Decline Of FDI To The U.S. During Trump’s First Term. Watch in for more details!