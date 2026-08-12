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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe highlights key food safety concerns on WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 21:46 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 21:46 IST
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe speaks about the state’s food safety crackdown, stressing that public health, not individual credit, is the priority. From inspections and digital systems to consumer awareness, he explains why enforcement must be institutional, why ex-officials cannot shield violators, and why consumers must look beyond price and expiry dates. He also clarifies that not every food business is a violator.

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