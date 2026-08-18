/Fatty diets may alter gut bacteria, raising Colon cancer risk, studies show

New research is shedding light on a concerning link between fatty diets and colon cancer risk. Studies from Salk Institute, UC San Diego, and Harvard suggest high-fat diets can alter gut bacteria and bile acids in ways that trigger inflammation, disrupt the gut's protective barrier, and interfere with the body's ability to repair intestinal cell damage. While much of this evidence comes from mouse studies, researchers say it offers a clearer picture of how diet may influence colorectal cancer risk, and points toward new prevention strategies built around gut health.