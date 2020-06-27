Fast Facts: LGBTQ Rights Milestones | 'Voices of Pride' | WION Wideangle

On the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, an event that catalysed the gay rights movement in June 1969, we bring you powerful 'Voices of Pride' from India on WION Wideangle. Despite being in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the LGBTQ+ community is keeping the dialogue alive. Hotelier Keshav Suri, Chef Ritu Dalmia, HIV and Gay Rights Activist Gautam Yadav , Equal Rights Activist Harish Iyer and Nitasha Biswas- India’s First Transgender Beauty Contest Winner speak to WION about gay pride and gay rights.