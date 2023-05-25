Fans pay tribute to Tina Turner during a musical

The world is mourning Tina Turner's sad demise, the queen of rock and roll passes away at the age of 83 in Switzerland. While many took to their social media to pay tribute fans in London paid a tributes to her during an ongoing musical honoring the lead singer the audience at the London musical honored Tina Turner while the show was underway for many news of Turner's passing reached them when they turned their phones on during the intermission nearly one hour after she died.