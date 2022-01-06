Failed Russian rocket part fell on Earth, is there any danger?

An out-of-control Russian Angara A5 heavy-lift rocket stage made an uncontrolled re-entry back to Earth on Wednesday (Jan 5) and media reports have stated that it landed in the Pacific Ocean. On December 27, scientists had conducted a third launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia. Russian state-run TASS news agency had mentioned that the aim was to test a new upper-stage rocket, called the Persei booster, for the first time. Space agency Roscosmos had congratulated the military-space forces and the entire Russian space industry and called the launch "successful". However, the launcher was prevented from reaching higher than low-Earth orbit after the booster suffered engine failure, as per reports.