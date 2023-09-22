Facebook users can now create up to 4 alternate profiles

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Many Facebook users hesitate to share work-related updates or posts on their Facebook accounts because they prefer to keep their professional and personal lives separate. Facebook now has a solution for these users can now create up to four alternative Facebook profiles associated with their verified account. In other words, Facebook users no longer need to create separate accounts for professional and personal reasons they can simply have up to four different profiles based on their varied interests under the same main account.

