LIVE TV
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
IPL 2021
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
IPL 2021
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Pandora papers
Pandora Papers leak: Pak Opposition seeks PM's resignation, tainted ministers' removal
Russia sees nothing special in Pandora Papers leak and dismisses ‘unsubstantiated claims’
Pandora Papers leak: Pakistan govt to probe all citizens exposed, says PM Imran Khan
Pandora papers leak: Anil Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Jackie Shroff named, check list of other high-profile Indian names
Shakira to Sachin Tendulkar: Famous names emerge
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp restored after hours-long outage
Oct 05, 2021, 08:20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Social media giants Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were back online after sixh-ours-long outage earlier in the day; no official cause for outage given.
Read in App