Facebook experiences another service interruption

Oct 09, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Days after one of the longest outages in Facebook's history, the social media platform, and its sister apps experienced another service interruption on Friday. According to reports, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages via Facebook messenger. Web monitoring group down-detector showed that there were more than 36,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram on Friday. While another 800 issues were reported on Facebook's messaging app.
