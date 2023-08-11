Eye on China, Quad navies conduct anti-surface, anti-air & anti-submarine drills | Malabar Exercise

The quad, officially the quadrilateral security dialogue, is a group of four countries - India, the united states, Australia, And Japan. The grouping was a concept developed by late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe; as he sought unity among four democracies that have seen friction with China. China, a country with growing territorial ambitions, has condemned the grouping as a move to encircle it. All four quad members insist a free and open indo-pacific is essential. The quad grouping has repeatedly emphasised - its goal is to maintain the liberal rules-based international order. China seeks to undermine the rules-based order with a revisionist challenge of the status quo. The quad efforts are not focused on creating institutions or military alliances. The idea is to generate gradual convergence of cooperation, on issues such as climate change, critical and emerging technologies, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity.