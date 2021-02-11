Eye catchy signs, installations & colourful costumes; Myanmar protests get creative

Feb 11, 2021, 11.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From a few dozen citizens, the anti-Junta demonstrations in Myanmar have congregated tens of thousands, including urban artists, beauty peasants, painters, writers, macho men, designers, writers, among many others seen in flashy costumes.
