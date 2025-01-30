WION Climate Tracker Extreme cold blankets Niagara Falls Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 30 Jan 2025 14:35 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Niagara Falls, which never fully freezes, is now covered in heavy snow and ice. Thick ice and snow have surrounded the iconic landmark, transforming the falls into an icy spectacle for tourists. niagara US WION World News Read More by WION Video Team Updated 30 Jan 2025 14:35 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article